Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $85.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

DAL opened at $46.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

