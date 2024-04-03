Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.19

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 1838369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DNN

Denison Mines Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,069.10% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Denison Mines by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 659,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 73,204 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Denison Mines by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,581,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 646,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Denison Mines by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 197,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 96,553 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.