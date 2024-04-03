Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Up 5.6%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML)’s stock price rose 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 2,334,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 13,780,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Denison Mines Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1,069.10%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Denison Mines by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,008,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,434 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,076,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,646 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 31,390,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592,121 shares in the last quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Denison Mines by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,603,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $39,013,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

