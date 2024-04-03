dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Receives C$10.72 Average Target Price from Brokerages

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNTL. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of TSE DNTL opened at C$6.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.41. dentalcorp has a 52-week low of C$5.27 and a 52-week high of C$9.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.04.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

