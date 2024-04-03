Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Shares Up 4.1%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.45. 125,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 548,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DESP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Despegar.com by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Despegar.com by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

