Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DB opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

