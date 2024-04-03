Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.02

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.02 and last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 190417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

