Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $51.63 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 15.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 73,570 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 64.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $15,068,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 367.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 58,997 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

