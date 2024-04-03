DigiByte 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30.19 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $269.27 million and $30.19 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,950.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.37 or 0.00872424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.85 or 0.00148371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00046295 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.07 or 0.00192669 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.00138937 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000551 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,926,231,350 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

