Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Ally stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. Digital Ally has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) by 159.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.