Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI stock opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

