Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Envision Financial Planning LLC

Envision Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Envision Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

DFUS traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 80,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,161. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $57.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.07. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

