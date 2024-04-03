Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is Envision Financial Planning LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 4.2% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.18. 67,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,828. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.