Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,664 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $36.62.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

