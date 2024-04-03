Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Sold by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. cut its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,177 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LVZ Inc. owned about 1.09% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $33,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 206,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,779. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

