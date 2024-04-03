Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $122.37 and last traded at $123.59. 1,417,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,084,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.72.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.51 and a 200-day moving average of $102.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

