Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Increased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 93,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 209,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $154.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.31. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.