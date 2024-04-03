Dollarama (DOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.03 per share for the quarter.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$101.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$102.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$98.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$80.14 and a 12 month high of C$107.79.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$108.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$102.36.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

