Dollarama (DOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.03 per share for the quarter.
Dollarama Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$101.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$102.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$98.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$80.14 and a 12 month high of C$107.79.
Dollarama Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Dollarama
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
