Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Update

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the February 29th total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:DGICA traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $13.77. 6,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,452. The firm has a market cap of $459.78 million, a PE ratio of 97.36 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $15.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $239.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Donegal Group

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.