DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys 18,069 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,069 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.6% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,322,000 after acquiring an additional 489,175 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,423,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,736,000 after buying an additional 920,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,878,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,812,000 after buying an additional 595,357 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.43. 1,200,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,835,697. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

