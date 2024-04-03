DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $4.48 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 31,574.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $162,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 89.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,568,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $766,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,230 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.60.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.0 %

MCD traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $277.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,955. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.91. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $200.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

