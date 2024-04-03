DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IYJ traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.94. 109,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

