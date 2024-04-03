DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Purchases Shares of 400 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.29.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.35. 376,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,611. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.93 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

