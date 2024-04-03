DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in PayPal by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after purchasing an additional 423,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after purchasing an additional 235,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Argus cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,830,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.