DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.77

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.77 and last traded at $63.76, with a volume of 27815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTM shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.57.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.32.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 74.43%.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,859,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,780,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 7.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,395,000 after acquiring an additional 234,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DT Midstream by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,407,000 after acquiring an additional 266,433 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in DT Midstream by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,580,000 after acquiring an additional 59,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

