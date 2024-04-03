Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,261,000 after buying an additional 207,702 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.7 %

CVS traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.33. 6,713,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,378,457. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.