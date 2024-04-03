Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,918,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,840,227. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $239.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.