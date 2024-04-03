Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,763,000 after buying an additional 164,926 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,781,000. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,508,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

MOAT stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $88.33. 845,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

