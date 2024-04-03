Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.6% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,326,000 after purchasing an additional 298,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,131,000 after purchasing an additional 115,272 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.83. 862,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,335. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.67. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

