Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $866,000 Stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCI. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000.

MCI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.67. 23,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,288. Barings Corporate Investors has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $19.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

