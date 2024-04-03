Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,389 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,698 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.38. 63,788,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,196,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $170.73 billion, a PE ratio of 104.85, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

