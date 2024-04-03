Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 176 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $130.23. 585,467 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.