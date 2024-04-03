Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 201 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,468,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.06. The stock had a trading volume of 527,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,077. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day moving average is $78.20. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

