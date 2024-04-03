Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 280 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,476 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 81.3% during the second quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.12.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.58. 1,814,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,898,646. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

