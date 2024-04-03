Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 443 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $84.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,850,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,805. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.10 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.43.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

