Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up about 0.8% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,029,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,112,000 after buying an additional 81,413 shares during the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,639,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,903. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.86. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $32.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

