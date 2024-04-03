Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Old Republic International by 1,069.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 526.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,367. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ORI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.95. 796,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,804. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.57.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORI. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

