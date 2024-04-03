Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Short Interest Up 10.7% in March

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,210,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the February 29th total of 12,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $100,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,701,292.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth $29,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,559,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,748,000 after buying an additional 263,766 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DNB

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

DNB opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -181.82%.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.