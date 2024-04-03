Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.22.
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.
