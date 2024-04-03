Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,851 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $126.32 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.33 and its 200 day moving average is $116.41. The firm has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.