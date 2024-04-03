Dutch Bros’ (BROS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

BROS stock opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,054.67 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $271,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $271,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 98,017 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $3,532,532.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 672,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,234,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock valued at $561,438,392. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $1,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,750,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,447,000 after acquiring an additional 135,918 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

