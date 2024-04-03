Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial restated a market perform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.75.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $62.01 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $65.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $686.45 million, a PE ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $104.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, and cement. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

