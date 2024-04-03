Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of EOI opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $18.88.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
