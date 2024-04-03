Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 20.4% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance
EFT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.23. 15,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,512. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
- What is a SEC Filing?
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.