Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 20.4% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

EFT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.23. 15,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,512. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,408,000 after buying an additional 200,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 168,160 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 120,077 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 93,841 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 91,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 69,921 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

