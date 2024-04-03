Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EFT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 18,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,557. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $13.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
