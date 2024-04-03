Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 18,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,557. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,744,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,081,000 after acquiring an additional 139,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after buying an additional 168,160 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 93,841 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 42.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 60,077 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

