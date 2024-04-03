Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.74. 10,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,720. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 46,371 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.