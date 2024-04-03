Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

ETJ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.30. 42,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,689. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $8.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 868,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 124,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 13.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 90,404 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 445,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 23,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.