Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
