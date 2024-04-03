Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Price Performance

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 26,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 108,647 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Articles

