Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 18th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of EVF opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2,043.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 21.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

