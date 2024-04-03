Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE EVF opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
