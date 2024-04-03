Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE EVF opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVF. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2,043.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 21.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

